Clifton-Upon-Teme man named after body found in burning car
- Published
A man whose body was found in a burning car has been named as Neil Parkinson.
The 66-year-old, from Clifton-Upon-Teme, Worcestershire, was found on Saturday 12 December by emergency services in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge.
Mark Chilman, 51, from Pencombe, Bromyard, Herefordshire has been charged with his murder.
He appeared before Worcester Crown Court on Monday, and will appear again at the same court on 15 January.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk