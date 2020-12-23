Covid-19: Herefordshire cases double as it moves to tier 2
Herefordshire will move up into tier two from Boxing Day, the government says, after a doubling in its coronavirus infection rate.
The county was downgraded to tier one on 19 December, but Herefordshire Council said it welcomed Wednesday's decision after such a rapid rise.
The rate rose from 52.4 new infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to 11 December, to 107.4 a week later.
County health officials said they were "extremely concerned" by the figures.
Dr Rebecca Howell-Jones, acting director of public health for Herefordshire, says: "We are extremely concerned about the rapid increase in the number of cases across the country and the recent rise we have seen in Herefordshire.
"We know this decision by government has not been taken lightly, but it is vital that action is taken quickly to help suppress transmission of the virus.
"Please continue to be careful and, in particular, follow the guidance on regular hand-washing, using face coverings and social distancing. By doing this you are helping to protect yourselves and your loved ones."
Herefordshire will move into the new category from 00:01 GMT on Saturday.
Under tier two rules people cannot mix indoors with anyone apart from members of their own household or bubble, but can meet in a group of up to six outside.
Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals, but must shut at 23:00 GMT.
On Saturday, up to 300 people were turned away from pubs in the county as they attempted to avoid stricter restrictions elsewhere.
One person had driven over 200 miles just to go to the pub in tier one Herefordshire, West Mercia Police said.
The council is also warning anyone who has travelled to Herefordshire from a tier four area or Wales "to behave as though they have the virus and self-isolate for 10 days".
