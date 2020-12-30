New Year Honours 2021: Hereford scout leader made MBE
A man who has been a scout leader for more than 50 years has been made an MBE in the New Year Honours.
Former Barclays manager David Owen, 73, from Hereford, helps develop new scout leaders and has led about 10 international trips, involving between 50 and 250 youngsters.
He "has been a great ambassador" for UK scouting, the Cabinet Office said.
Mr Owen, who met his wife through scouting, said he was "amazed" and felt "very honoured".
He added: "The recognition comes from (seeing) a 23, 24-year-old in the street.
"I find out how well they've done. That for me is real recognition."
The volunteer, who has lived in Hereford for 35 years and has three sons and six grandchildren, married wife Pam, now a beaver scout leader and district beaver commissioner, in 1976.
He has been a scout leader in Herefordshire, Shropshire, Wales and London.
Mr Owen has been honoured "for services to scouting", but he is also vice-president and life member of the Herefordshire Junior Football League, and has refereed almost 1,000 junior football matches.
Since 1990, he has worked in various roles as chairman, vice-chairman and treasurer for the Hereford Gang Show, a biannual variety show at the Courtyard Theatre that he said normally involved over 100 scouts and guides.
His achievements had helped to "improve the lives of thousands of young people", the Cabinet Office said.
The former agricultural banking manager said: "There are so many brilliant youngsters... and it's important as adults that we help to maximise their full potential.
"It's been a real pleasure."
