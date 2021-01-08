Herefordshire 'little guy' flat after Bridgestone row
A man who started a flooring firm from his garden shed while furloughed said he was ordered by tyre giant Bridgestone to change its name.
Andy Bridgewater said he put all his money into setting up Bridgestone Designs two months ago, but is being accused of trademark infringement.
He said the similarity was pure coincidence when he used part of his surname and part of his best friend's.
Bridgestone said it awaited a response from Mr Bridgewater from Herefordshire.
Mr Bridgewater said he had retrained to make and install resin flooring after being furloughed.
He said when choosing a company name, he did not consider a clash with Bridgestone, and had barely heard of the global company, which says it is the world's largest manufacturer of tyres.
"It's just little old me in the back garden," he said, explaining how he had invested "thousands upon thousands" to start his firm.
He said he was "gobsmacked and gutted" when he received a 50-page letter from Bridgestone requesting he change the name of his company or face legal proceedings.
"I originally thought 'is it a joke or a wind up'? But the more I read into it, it's actually true and one of the biggest companies in the world is trying to knock me, the little man, out of business before I've really even started."
Mr Bridgewater said: "I'm seeking legal advice. I bought insurance but I don't think that legal cover covers me for such an issue, so I'm pretty much stuck.
"I just can't afford it. If I have to change the name then I'll just have to stop."
He urged the tyre giant to "use some common sense" and "look after the little guy".
"I'm just one man trying to start a business, they're a global company. Be nice. Be kind."
A Bridgestone spokesman said: "We are in correspondence with Mr Bridgewater and awaiting a response from him."
