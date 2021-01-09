Covid-19: Non-urgent operations stopped in Worcestershire
All non-urgent operations have been stopped at hospitals in Worcestershire due to a "significant increase" in Covid-19 cases.
The temporary measure was introduced by Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust after a rise in infections among patients and the community.
Planned non-urgent procedures were stopped to tackle an increase in emergency or urgent treatments.
The trust has apologised to those affected and their families.
It manages the Alexandra, Kidderminster and Worcestershire Royal hospitals.
There were 716.2 cases per 100,000 in Worcester in the seven days to 4 January, latest figures show.
Chief executive Matthew Hopkins said the number of in-patients who have tested positive had increased in-line with the "steep rise" in community infection rates, which placed more pressure on local NHS resources.
"Our hospital continues to prioritise people needing urgent care including those with cancer, while staff across all our hospitals are doing a magnificent job in working to put patients first," he said.
Cancelled appointments will be rebooked as soon as possible, the trust added.
