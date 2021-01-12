Four arrested over 'public nuisance' at Redditch and Birmingham hospitals
Four men have been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance at hospitals in the West Midlands.
The men, aged between 31 and 37, were held in relation to incidents in Birmingham and Worcestershire between 31 December and 9 January.
Earlier this month, police said they were investigating after people posted videos of supposedly empty hospital corridors on social media.
The videos claiming Covid-19 was a hoax sparked an outcry from medical workers.
West Mercia Police launched a joint investigation with West Midlands Police after incidents were reported at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and the Alexandra in Redditch.
Hospitals in Worcester and Kidderminster also featured, before the footage was deleted.
The West Mercia force confirmed it had arrested two men from Bromsgrove aged 31 and 34 as well as a 37 year-old man from Kidderminster and a fourth man, aged 34, from Droitwich.
They were also detained relating to incidents in a park in Bromsgrove as well as the town centre.
