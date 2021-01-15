BBC News

Bromyard man denies murder after body found in burning car

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionNeil Parkinson, 66, was discovered in a burning car on 12 December

A man has pleaded not guilty to murder, after a body was found in a burning car.

Neil Parkinson, 66, from Clifton-Upon-Teme, Worcestershire, was found on 12 December by emergency services in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge.

Mark Andrew Chilman, 51, of Pencombe, Bromyard, Herefordshire, has denied murder and stalking involving serious alarm or distress at a hearing at Worcester Crown Court.

A trial date of 2 August has been set.

