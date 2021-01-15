Bromyard man denies murder after body found in burning car
A man has pleaded not guilty to murder, after a body was found in a burning car.
Neil Parkinson, 66, from Clifton-Upon-Teme, Worcestershire, was found on 12 December by emergency services in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road in Cotheridge.
Mark Andrew Chilman, 51, of Pencombe, Bromyard, Herefordshire, has denied murder and stalking involving serious alarm or distress at a hearing at Worcester Crown Court.
A trial date of 2 August has been set.
