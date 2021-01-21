Neil Parkinson: More arrests over Cotheridge car body find
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man's body was found in a burning car.
Neil Parkinson, 66, from Clifton-Upon-Teme in Worcestershire, was found by emergency services on 12 December in a lay-by on Ankerdine Road, Cotheridge.
Police have detained a 30-year-old man from Wichenford and another, 28, from Worcester, who has previously been held in connection to Mr Parkinson's death.
A third man, Mark Andrew Chilman, has already been charged with murder.
The accused 51-year-old, of Pencombe, Bromyard, Herefordshire, appeared at Worcester Crown Court last week where he denied murder and stalking involving serious alarm or distress.
He is due to stand trial on 2 August.
