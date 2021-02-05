BBC News

South Africa Covid variant found in Worcestershire

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightReuters
image captionThere are concerns the new variant can spread more easily and vaccines may not be quite so effective against it

Cases of the South Africa coronavirus variant have been found in Worcestershire.

Surge testing is to be rolled out in the county from Saturday, says the council, adding the unspecified number of cases "cannot be traced back to international travel".

The authority has advised everyone over 18 in certain postcode areas to get tested, even if they are showing no symptoms.

It follows the discovery of cases in nearby Birmingham and Walsall.

More to follow

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.