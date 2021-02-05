South Africa Covid variant found in Worcestershire
Cases of the South Africa coronavirus variant have been found in Worcestershire.
Surge testing is to be rolled out in the county from Saturday, says the council, adding the unspecified number of cases "cannot be traced back to international travel".
The authority has advised everyone over 18 in certain postcode areas to get tested, even if they are showing no symptoms.
It follows the discovery of cases in nearby Birmingham and Walsall.
