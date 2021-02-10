Worcester murder arrest as police search River Severn
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as police teams search a section of the River Severn in Worcester.
Three parts of the city have been sealed off, including Waterworks Road, Cheviot Close and an area around Diglis footbridge.
West Mercia Police said fire crews and a specialist team from South Wales Police would be searching the river around the Diglis area.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Dean Jones said it was being treated as an isolated incident.
The force asked people to avoid the three areas cordoned off.
