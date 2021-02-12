River Severn body in Worcester: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found by police searching the River Severn in Worcester.
Charles Byrne, from Waterworks Road, has also been charged with attempted murder, West Mercia Police said.
The 24-year-old is due to appear on Friday at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
The body of the woman in her 20s was discovered on Wednesday evening.
Officers had sealed off three parts of the city at Waterworks Road, Cheviot Close and an area around Diglis footbridge.
The woman is yet to be formally identified.
