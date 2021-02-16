River Severn murder charge: Man appears at Worcester Crown Court
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman's body was found in the River Severn in Worcester.
Christina Rowe was found by West Mercia Police who were searching the south of the city on Wednesday night.
Charles Byrne, from Waterworks Road, Worcester, has also been charged with the attempted murder of another person.
The 24-year-old appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody to next appear at the same court on 9 April.
