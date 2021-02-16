Colton Bryan: Three men guilty of 'vicious' Worcester murder
- Published
Three men have been convicted of murder after a "vicious and unprovoked attack" on a man in his home.
Colton Bryan, 22, was found in Guinness Close, Redditch, on 15 July, with multiple stab wounds and died at the scene, West Mercia Police said.
Mohammed Hussain, 24, from Birmingham, Adam Carpenter and Faisal Fiaz, both 21 and from Redditch, were also convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery.
They will be sentenced on 18 March at Worcester Crown Court.
Hussain, from Oakfield Avenue, also admitted perverting the course of justice.
Carpenter, of Wharrington Hill, Redditch, and Fiaz, from Millsbro Road, were convicted on Monday.
"This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a young man whilst in his own home," Det Insp Mark Walters said.
"Our thoughts continue to remain with the family who have acted with great dignity and courage, particularly throughout the court process," he added.
In a statement released by police, the family said living without Mr Bryan is "still unbearable".
"To all those that have been affected, it would be an understatement to say that our lives will never be the same," they said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk