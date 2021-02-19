Droitwich: Two arrested after 'unexplained' death of nine-year-old boy
Two people have been arrested after the death of a nine-year-old boy who was found in a critical condition at a property in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police said the boy died in hospital after the callout to an address on Vashon Drive in Copcut, Droitwich, on Thursday afternoon.
A man and a woman were arrested, but the force did not say what offence they are suspected of.
Police said they were treating the death as "unexplained".
The boy has yet to be formally identified, the force added, though his next of kin had been informed and inquiries were "ongoing" into the circumstances of his death.
Emergency services, including two air ambulances, were called to the address shortly after 14:30 GMT.
"This is a tragic incident that has seen a young boy lose his life and our thoughts are with his family at this awful time," said Det Insp Ed Slough, from West Mercia Police.
"We are currently treating the boy's death as unexplained and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances."
