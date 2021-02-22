The father and daughter duo fighting fires in Kington
- Published
A firefighter has spoken of his pride watching his daughter rescue a child after becoming a firefighter herself.
Crew commander Gary Barnett and firefighter Lauren Barnett are both retained crew members working for Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service at Kington Fire Station.
Both received commendations for their part in the rescue of the child and their mother from flood water.
Mr Barnett said helping people "makes you feel better".
The pair were among six who were commended by chief fire officer Nathan Travis after helping to rescue the mother and child whose car became stuck in rising water in Letton on 16 February 2020.
"The car was minutes from completely flooding," Miss Barnett said.
"When I saw Lauren carrying the child back, I admit I did get a bit choked up," Mr Barnett added.
"I was very proud."
Mr Barnett, 62, who works as a TV engineer, has been a retained firefighter for almost 44 years, while registered children's home manager Miss Barnett, 30, joined about 18 months ago.
"I always remember when I was little coming up to my dad and he would smell of smoke and I absolutely loved it," she said.
"I was a bit bored of my everyday life and was looking for something new and exciting.
"My Dad said to give it a go and I had never thought about it before.
"It is nice to have my Dad there covering my back so I don't do anything silly."
"We do a good job do helping people in difficult situations and that does make you feel better," Mr Barnett said.
Due to the pandemic, Miss Barnett's training has been delayed, but in the meantime, she said, "I can learn everything off Dad".
"I've got three brothers as well and throughout their life Dad has tried to persuade all of them to join and none of them have; it's me," Miss Barnett said.
"They don't know what they are missing," she added.
