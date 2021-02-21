Driver injured by bourbon bottle thrown at car in Bromsgrove
A man has been left with deep cuts to his face after a bottle of bourbon was thrown at his car as he drove to work, police have said.
West Mercia Police said the driver's side window of the man's orange Toyota Aygo was smashed by the bottle as he drove down Kidderminster Road in Bromsgrove at about 06:20 GMT.
Three men in dark clothing were being sought over the attack, the force said.
A spokesman said the driver would need surgery to treat his facial wounds.
