Bromyard boy raises thousands after tractor accident
- Published
A boy has raised more than £7,200 for a charity that helped him after he was run over by a tractor.
Henry Carpenter, 15, was lambing on his farm near Bromyard, Herefordshire, in April when the tractor rolled over him, fracturing and dislocating his hip.
He walked 54 miles as part of a fundraising campaign to thank the Midlands Air Ambulance for airlifting him after his accident.
Although the walk was "tough" he said, the amount raised "made it worth it".
Henry said he was working alone when he got out of the tractor to close a gate, accidentally knocking the gear stick and causing the tractor to go forwards, dragging him beneath it.
He had no phone but was able to shout for help, and the emergency services were called, with the Midlands Air Ambulance flying him to Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital.
He was in hospital for a week, then had 12 weeks in bed at home. He then spent six weeks in a wheelchair before moving on to crutches.
It was later discovered the accident had ripped the blood vessels in his hip, which had not recovered, and he is now awaiting a hip transplant.
"I was quite lucky, it could have been a lot worse, I was lucky not to have any internal injuries," Henry said.
To thank the air ambulance, Henry decided to take on their Air30 Airbase Challenge, in which participants walk one of four distances, the equivalent of the miles between the charity's bases.
He finished on Friday and each mile, he said, took about 30 minutes.
"It was very tough," he said.
"But the relief when I had done it was great. I was very sore on Saturday, but the amount of money we raised made it worthwhile."
