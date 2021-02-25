Sarah Hopkins: No further action over Upton-upon-Severn death
- Published
No further action will be taken over the death of a 25-year-old woman once at the centre of a murder probe, authorities say.
The body of Sarah Hopkins was discovered on Causeway Lane, Upton upon Severn, Worcestershire, in November 2019, and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.
He was later released. Police said they had now concluded their investigation.
The Crown Prosecution Service says there will not be charges.
In January, a coroner leading an inquest into Ms Hopkins's death recorded an open verdict.
Ms Hopkins family described her at the time as "a popular, well-known and well-liked member of Upton-upon-Severn's community" and said she would be "so sorely missed".
