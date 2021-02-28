Thieves target Asda van in Hereford as driver makes deliveries
- Published
An Asda delivery van has been targeted by thieves who struck when the driver was making deliveries.
West Mercia Police said the van was stolen in Hereford on Sunday morning and later found abandoned in a farmer's field with the engine still running.
It has since been recovered and Asda said none of the food on board was missing and the driver was unharmed.
A man and woman have been arrested after being chased on foot across the field, police say.
The motive behind the incident is unclear, although some police forces have issued warnings and advice over criminals targeting delivery vans since coronavirus restrictions came into effect last year.
In the last three months of 2020, West Midlands Police reported 162 offences relating to delivery vans including theft and robbery. The force pointed to a shift in retail habits amid lockdown, saying at the time: "We've all had to change the way we shop this year, with high demand placed upon our courier network."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk