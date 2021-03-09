Covid: Wife holds husband's hand for first time in a year
An 82-year-old woman has been able to hold her husband's hand for the first time in 12 months.
Thelma Barnett was the first visitor allowed into The Lawns Nursing Home in Kempsey, Worcestershire on Monday after restrictions due to Covid were eased.
Basil Barnett, 83, her husband of 60 years, has dementia and has only seen his wife via FaceTime or through screens set up in the home.
It meant a lot to be able to visit her husband in person, Mrs Barnett said.
Melanie Dawson, the care home manager said the visit went "wonderfully".
Commenting on the photo of the pair, she said it was "proper look of love".
"It was lovely, really nice for her to sit with him and have a conversation," she said.
Mrs Barnett said: "It's lovely because we've been just talking on FaceTime and that is really great for me, but Basil doesn't quite understand it, but he really understands it when I walk in the door and he sees me, he's very smiley... which is great."
The couple have only seen each other in person a handful of times over the last year, in the summer outside in the garden and again in December when the home had screens set up.
"He doesn't really comprehend one day to another, he just knows what's happening on the day and at the time.
"But he knows that he gets a moment of pleasure in those moments when he sees those people that he knows and likes," she said.
Family members can now see relatives in care homes if they wear PPE and take a lateral flow test on-site.
