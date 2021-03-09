Murder arrest after woman found dead in Worcester
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a woman's body at a property.
West Mercia Police said officers were called to Green Lane in Worcester just after 10:40 GMT on Tuesday.
A woman, in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, said police, adding they believed it to be an "isolated incident".
The force has arrested a woman in her 40s on suspicion of murder and she is in police custody.
Det Insp Dave Knight said: "We have officers in the area providing reassurance to the local community but we believe this to be an isolated incident.
"A police cordon currently remains in place while our inquiries continue."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk