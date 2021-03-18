BBC News

Project to collect Droitwich Spa brine bath memories

Published
image copyrightDroitwich Spa Heritage Centre
image captionBrine Memories wants to speak to anyone who has recollections of using or working at the Droitwich Spa brine baths

Campaigners are looking to collect memories of the brine baths in Droitwich Spa.

The baths, which were owned by the private BMI Droitwich Spa Hospital, shut in 2009.

The group working to develop a new bath in the Worcestershire town, now wants to collect peoples' memories of them from over the last 80 years.

Project coordinator Sue Webber, said they hope it will "spur on interest and enthusiasm" for new baths.

The baths, which opened in the 1830s, used water from a natural salt water spring but closed when BMI said they were no longer fit for purpose.

image copyrightDroitwich Spa Heritage Centre'
image captionYounger people in the town are not aware of its spa history, the group said

In 2018, the Save Our Brine Baths (SOBBS) group received outline planning permission from Wychavon District Council to build a new baths near the town's lido but plans have been put on hold due to the pandemic.

On Thursday, it is launching the Brine Memories to collect stories and memorabilia relating to the town's spa heritage.

The group said a recent survey found the majority of children in the town were not aware of its history and hopes to reverse that.

image copyrightDroitwich Spa Heritage Centre
image captionThe baths were first opened in the 1830s
image copyrightDroitwich Spa Heritage Centre
image captionBrine Memories hope the project will spur "interest and enthusiasm" for the plans to build new brine baths

A team of volunteers is working with the Droitwich Heritage Centre and Westacre School to collect memories with £10,000 funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

It wants to hear from anyone with memories of the St Andrew's Baths, prior to their closure in 1975, and the baths at the private hospital which opened in 1985.

image copyrightDroitwich Spa Heritage Centre
image captionPlans have been approved for new brine baths next to Droitwich Spa's lido

"I think people aged 50 and over, many of them had at least a little contact with the baths either going themselves with their parents or working there when they were youngsters," Ms Webber said.

"Hopefully we will get really good memories which, in turn, will spur on interest and enthusiasm to bring something back which will make Droitwich Spa unique."

