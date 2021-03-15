Tributes to Alfie Steele after 'unexplained' Droitwich death
- Published
The family of a boy who died in "unexplained" circumstances have paid tribute to his "intelligent and inquisitive" nature.
Police were called to a house in Vashon Drive, Copcut, Droitwich, on 18 February where Alfie Steele, nine, was found in a critical condition.
He was flown by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he died.
A man and woman arrested in connection with his death were released on bail.
West Mercia Police said the circumstances around Alfie's death were "unexplained and a full and detailed investigation is ongoing".
The nine-year-old's grandfather Paul Scott said he had had a Christian faith and a smile "that would melt butter".
He added: "He was intelligent and inquisitive and... loved Worcester Warriors Rugby Club.
"I will always have my lovely memories of taking him to watch Arsenal matches."
Alfie's brother and sisters said he was "always creative and imaginative". They added: "We love him and he is always going to be in our hearts."
Mr Scott also thanked the local community who "sent teddies" and well-wishes.
The 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman, 33, who was held on suspected child neglect, are both on bail until 19 March, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk