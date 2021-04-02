BBC News

Helicopter with two on board crashes in Ledbury field

image captionThe crash happened off Bromyard Road on Friday afternoon

A helicopter with two people on board has crashed in a Herefordshire field.

Police said while the extent of injuries was not known, they were not believed to be serious following the incident off Bromyard Road in Ledbury.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service stated the light aircraft was made safe after the crash, which happened at about 15:00 BST.

Fire crews from Ledbury assisted the West Mercia force and the ambulance service.

