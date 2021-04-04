Dorstone 'illegal rave': Police set up road blocks
Villagers have reported seeing more than 100 cars at the site of an "illegal rave".
People in Dorstone, Herefordshire, and surrounding areas said on social media they heard cars and music from fields in the early hours.
West Mercia Police said it was dealing with reports of an illegal rave in the village and had set up road blocks.
Supt Ed Williams added they were aware of a "large gathering" and were engaging with those in the area.
"We understand that the community are becoming increasingly concerned with the number of people at the site and we would like to reassure them that we are taking this very seriously and are dealing with this incident as a priority," he said.
One woman from the area advised people on a community forum they should not "come walking up to the pylon today as there are a lot of spaced out people still up here. Over 100 cars this side the hill".
Another Dorstone resident said she heard a "cavalcade of cars speeding through the village" between 01:30 and 02:30 BST.
Others said the event was still going on on Sunday morning, with one writing: "We can hear every beat of the music here".
