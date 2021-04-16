Elgar medals theft: Man denies involvement
A man has denied being involved in the theft of medals and other items belonging to the composer Edward Elgar.
They goods were taken from a display at The Firs, his birthplace museum in Worcestershire, on 27 June 2019.
Craig McShane, 41, of Ennerdale Avenue, Gloucester, pleaded not guilty to two counts of receiving stolen goods and one count of going equipped for theft.
A three-day trial is due to begin at Gloucester Crown Court on 19 May.
Among the items taken from the National Trust property were a signed photo and Elgar's Grand Cross of The Royal Victorian Order, which he was awarded for becoming a knight.
Gloucestershire Constabulary later recovered the items.
Elgar was born in 1857 in Broadheath, Worcestershire, and died in 1934. Among his best known work was the Enigma Variations, the Dream of Gerontius, and the Pomp and Circumstance Marches.
