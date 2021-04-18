Worcestershire teacher Bob Allison returns from China after £54k raised
A UK teacher who had a stroke while teaching in China has returned home after a fundraising campaign raised more than £54,000, his daughter said.
Bob Allison, who worked at Worcestershire schools for more than 40 years, had been left almost unable to move his left side, his family said in March.
They set up a GoFundMe page which raised the money in just over a month.
His daughter Claire Allison said her father arrived in the UK on Saturday.
"I spoke to him briefly en-route. He coped well with the journey and seems in good spirits," she said on the fundraising page.
She thanked people for their support and donations, and said the funds had been "invaluable" in covering her father's medical fees and journey.
The page would be closed shortly, she added.
Mr Allison, who had the stroke in January, worked at The Chantry School in Worcester for more than 30 years, ending as assistant head teacher before retiring in 2016.
He had been in China for more than a year after not being able to return last summer. Ms Allison said she had realised his health had been deteriorating towards the end of last year.
Having returned to the UK, she said he would be transferred to the stroke unit at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital.
