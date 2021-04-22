Murder probe after West Midlands Ambulance Service worker died at house
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service was found dead at a house.
Crews were called to Cofton Hackett in Worcestershire on Sunday evening over the concern for the welfare of a 59-year-old man at the property.
Unfortunately he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene, ambulance crews said.
A woman in her 50s was arrested and since released under investigation.
'Great pride'
Michelle Brotherton, non-emergency services operations delivery director for the ambulance service, paid tribute to the man they named as Lacy.
"This is an extremely sad time for Lacy's family and all of his work colleagues at WMAS," she said.
"He was a dedicated member of staff who would always go above and beyond, often coming in at short notice if required, without hesitation.
"He took great pride in his work and thoroughly enjoyed helping our PTS [patient transfer service] patients. Lacy was always extremely pleasant and polite on the occasions I had the pleasure of meeting him."
West Mercia Police said officers were called to the property in Middle Drive at about 20:00 BST on Sunday.
