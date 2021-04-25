Killed Hereford ambulance worker had come out of retirement
A technician who died after an object struck the ambulance he was in was "one of life's good guys", the service said.
Jeremy Daw, 66, known to friends as Jack, died on Saturday morning at the junction of Moreton Road and the A49, Herefordshire, while responding to a 999 call.
The former paramedic had come out of retirement in January to help during Covid-19 pandemic.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it did not think it was a malicious act.
The vehicle's windscreen was hit, but the service believed it was an accident.
The service's emergency operations delivery director, Nathan Hudson, said Mr Daw had worked in Leominster and Hereford for nearly 30 years, had taken on air ambulance duties and was "well respected".
He said: "He was a remarkable character. He was one of life's good guys and he will be sorely missed in and around Hereford."
Mr Daw, from Hereford, was in the front passenger seat of the ambulance and his crewmate, who was driving, was also injured.
Mr Daw, who was confirmed dead at the scene, only had eight shifts remaining before retiring again.
He did a "massive" amount for the local area and was "particularly good at dealing with mental health issues", Mr Hudson added.
The emergency operations delivery director said doctors living in the area came out within minutes and a student paramedic stopped on the way back from a night shift.
Measures were in place to "ensure staff can talk to people if (they) need to", the ambulance service said.
West Mercia Police said the ambulance was travelling towards Leominster at the time of the incident.
The crewmate who was also injured received treatment at hospital and has since been discharged.
