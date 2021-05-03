'Outpouring of support' for vandalised Avoncroft Museum
A museum which was vandalised on the day it reopened after lockdown restrictions eased has received an "outpouring of support", say directors.
Vandals smashed dozens of windows and broke historic plates and ornaments at the Avoncroft Museum, near Bromsgrove, on Saturday night.
Nick Sturgess, its acting deputy director, said people were donating funds and offering help.
It saw thousands of pounds of damage and had to close on Sunday and Monday.
The museum has set up a fundraising page on its site.
Mr Sturgess said: "The outpouring of support we have had from visitors and potential visitors on social media has been absolutely fantastic."
He added this was "much appreciated, particularly at this point".
Police in North Worcestershire have appealed for information and said they were "keen to identify the culprits of this mindless act of vandalism".
The site, which is run by a charity, contains more than 30 historic buildings and structures which have been rescued and re-built.
The interiors of the Toll House and Nailers Cottage were severely damaged, the museum said.
It closed for Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday because of safety concerns over the broken glass but it is hoped it can reopen at the weekend.
Mr Sturgess said more than 180 people had been booked to visit over the two days.
Sajid Javid, the Conservative MP for Bromsgrove, said on Twitter the vandalism was "just awful".
Zoe Willems, the museum's director, said the attack happened after much preparation at the site.
"It's very disheartening really, so much time and effort and love has been given to these places by our volunteers, by our staff, we've worked really hard to get open for the public and then this, [it's] mindless.. it's just been trashed."
