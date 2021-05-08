BBC News

Worcester City Council: Conservative win control

Published
Related Topics
image captionThe Tories now have control of Worcester City Council by one seat

The Conservatives have taken charge of Worcester City Council, which formerly had no party in overall control.

The party went into this election with a total of 16 seats, which it increased by three, giving it a ruling majority of one.

Meanwhile the Labour party added to its disappointment from across the West Midlands by losing four seats.

The Green party also gained one seat on the city authority, as did the Liberal Democrats.

Karen Lawrence won the Claine seat for the Lib Dems and said it was because the party has become more focused in the city.

"We've been working really hard with each other," she said.

"We are very local and we are very active locally and we are proving ourselves."

image captionThe count took place at Perdiswell Leisure Centre

The Conservatives had a one-seat majority on the council in 2019, when it lost one to the Green party and the council had no majority party.

After the result, Robin Walker, the MP for Worcester tweeted: "Some great new councillors elected.

"Thank you to so many voters across the city for your support."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.