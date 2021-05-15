Five pedestrians injured in Redditch after car mounts kerb
- Published
Five pedestrians were injured when a car mounted the pavement in a suspected drink-drive crash, police said.
A black Peugeot Rapier hit a number of people after leaving the road in Summer Street, Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
Three of the pedestrians were seriously hurt and remain in hospital, West Mercia Police said.
A man in his 20s, who was driving the car, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and dangerous driving.
The force is appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage from the area near the town centre at the time of the crash.
The road, which was closed for several hours for police investigations, has since reopened, the force said.
