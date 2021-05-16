Birdwatchers flock to Worcestershire amid reports of rare bird
- Published
Birdwatchers have gathered at woodland in the Midlands after reports an extremely rare bird may be visiting.
Hobbyists said a golden oriole could be heard singing in Monkwood, a nature reserve in Hallow, Worcestershire, since Friday.
According to the RSPB, only 85 of the birds migrate through the UK each year and they are endangered globally.
They are rarely seen in the country and seldom in the Midlands, as their usual migratory route is through Suffolk.
The protected birds spend winters in Africa and are only usually spotted in May and June as they migrate to other European countries and western Asia.
At Monkwood, birdwatchers filled the car park on Saturday with hobbyists coming from as far as Wales to try to spot the bird.
There have so far been no confirmed sightings but some visitors believed they had heard its distinct call.
"To get one in Worcestershire would be pretty special," said one birdwatcher, Phil, who had come from Kidderminster.
"Just to hear it would be good, let alone see it."
