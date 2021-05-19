Worcestershire teen giving back to charity after father's death
A teenager is giving back to the hospice charity which supported her after her father's death.
Eleanor, 14, of Worcestershire, lost her dad Jon to Huntington's disease.
She has been helped by Primrose Hospice, in Bromsgrove, which cares for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Eleanor supports its fundraising ball, helps interview new staff and acts as a spokesperson.
She is taking part in the BBC's Make a Difference Happy Heads campaign.
The project is highlighting volunteering opportunities that support young people's mental health.
Eleanor's dad Jon was first diagnosed with Huntington's in 2011. The degenerative condition stops parts of the brain working properly over time and is passed on from a person's parents.
The teenager knows she has a 50/50 chance of inheriting the condition, her mother Jayne said.
As his symptoms progressed, Jayne said, Jon had had to give up his job as an electrician and had suffered symptoms including "a general 'slowing down', forgetfulness, social anxiety, wobbliness".
Eleanor said: "I think it is quite weird growing up with a poorly dad, because I think it was a team effort bringing up me and my brother and we all had to look after each other and make sure we were doing alright.
"There were obviously times I had to look after my dad as well but that taught me to be responsible and to be tough."
She has been supported by Primrose Hospice since she was seven, and is a member of its children's support group.
She now volunteers as its young ambassador.
Asked what her advice would be to other young people who are struggling, she said: "I think it is really important to do stuff that makes you happy and to talk to people who can listen to you and to people you trust because there is a stigma around mental health."
"I think it is really important to reach out to people."
