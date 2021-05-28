Rare triplets finally reunited at Bewdley home
Three rare identical triplets have been reunited at home after they were born prematurely.
River has left Worcestershire Royal Hospital and is now at home with brothers Beau and Leo after they arrived in January at 29 weeks.
Mother Lauren Mountain, 28, from Bewdley, admitted she felt a little bit "overwhelmed" initially but added it is "absolutely lovely."
All the babies are now "chattering and smiling at home," she said.
She and husband Jack Mountain were able to bring Beau and Leo home in April but River had had "a few more wobbles," she said, and was still reliant on oxygen after suffering with a chronic lung condition.
"We've been working with doctors to get him stable and so it was safe", she explained, "and then it was decided home would be a better place for him."
The family all returned to the Worcester hospital to pick up River and to say goodbye to the staff who had taken care of him.
"They were all really sad, but happy, to see River go," she said, "I can't thank them enough for what they've done for us and our boys."
The new mother said she thought the possibility of having them all at home "was like a dream, and was never going to happen."
"But it's all come together brilliantly."
Now families are allowed to meet up once again indoors "they're getting all the cuddles," she said.
Worcestershire Acute NHS Trust said they were the most premature identical triplets ever born in the UK.
"There were times we were worried they were going to be poorly or they wouldn't be like proper babies," added Mrs Mountain, "but they're developing well and they're just lovely."
