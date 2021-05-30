BBC News

Ceremonial opening for Avoncroft Museum after vandalism

image captionMembers of the Bromsgrove Court Leet formally reopened the site

A formal opening has been held at a museum which was trashed by vandals on the day it reopened after lockdown.

Dozens of windows, plates and ornaments were smashed overnight on 1 May at the Avoncroft Museum, near Bromsgrove in Worcestershire.

About £50,000 has been donated by well-wishers since the vandalism. No-one has been arrested over the incident.

Sunday's event was a "hugely significant milestone" for the museum, said deputy director Nick Sturgess.

image captionMore than £50,000 has been raised for the site since the attack

Members of the Bromsgrove Court Leet, including the Bailiff of Bromsgrove, took part in the event, welcoming back the public.

The site, which is run by a charity, contains more than 30 historic buildings and structures which have been rescued and rebuilt.

The interiors of the Toll House and Nailer's Cottage were severely damaged in the May vandalism.

image captionPlates and ornaments were smashed by vandals in the attack

"Sadly we've still got some windows boarded up, and there are two buildings that we weren't able to open today," said Zoe Willems, the museum's director.

