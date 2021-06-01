River Severn death: Man admits killing Christina Rowe in Worcester
A man has denied murdering a woman whose body was found in the River Severn but said he did plead guilty to her manslaughter.
Charles Byrne, 24, of Waterworks Road, Worcester, had been charged with murdering Christina Rowe in the city, but not charged with her manslaughter.
He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge but added he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Ms Rowe's body was found in the water near Diglis footbridge on 10 February.
Mr Byrne was also charged with the attempted murder of another person, between 9 and 10 February, the same date as Ms Rowe's murder, which he denied.
Judge James Burbidge adjourned the case for trial and said there would be an investigation into Mr Byrne's mental state.
Mr Byrne was remanded in custody and is expected to stand trial at Worcester Crown Court on 29 November.
