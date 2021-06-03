Covid insurance worries lead to Nozstock festival cancellation
The organisers of a music festival have called it off for the second year running and said there are "major issues" for the UK festival season.
Nozstock was due to take place at a farm near Bromyard in Herefordshire between 21 and 25 July.
Ella Nosworthy said there was uncertainty over government-backed Covid cancellation insurance and problems with the supply chain.
The event has a capacity of 5,000 and tickets had sold out.
It will return next summer, Ms Nosworthy said, adding: "The support from loyal Nozstockers combined with selling out so quickly gave some hope for this year, which makes this postponement even harder."
Nozstock started as a family BBQ event at the Nosworthy's farm in 1998 and describes itself as "an established family event".
Ms Nosworthy said: "The UK's entire festival season remains in a very difficult position facing multiple challenges.
"Despite calls from the industry, Covid cancellation insurance has not yet been implemented and now our time has run out in waiting for news," she added.
The Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) warned in April that many other music festivals will be called off, if the government does not make a decision on the insurance.
The government responded and said it was "exploring what further support we may provide".
But Ms Nosworthy said: "Economically, we cannot keep pushing on without this in place, especially with production costs rising every day and recent reports of increased cases and a possible delay to the roadmap."
She said "recent supplier issues" had caused further problems and as a result: "We are no longer confident we could deliver the quality of event you've come to expect."
She has asked ticket-holders to keep them for next summer, instead of asking for a refund and said a number of acts, including Andy C, Bill Bailey, Submotion Orchestra, and Utah Saints had been re-booked.
