Worcestershire firm fined £300,000 over conveyor belt collapse
A firm has been fined £300,000 over safety failings after one of its staff was trapped in a conveyor belt.
The man and two other staff were trying to move it at Oakland International Ltd when it collapsed, Worcestershire Regulatory Services (WRS) said.
The man suffered head and neck injuries after he became trapped between two parts of the belt.
Oakland International admitted a health and safety offence at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
The conveyer belt was due to be transported from the distribution firm's site, in Seafield Lane, near Redditch, on 1 November 2018, WRS said.
But as workers tried to lift it to go on a lorry, the equipment became unstable and it collapsed in a scissor-like action.
WRS said two staff had been pinned underneath it and the man who suffered neck and head injuries had needed hospital treatment for eight days.
An investigation by WRS concluded no written health and safety assessment had been carried out and the method used for moving the belt was "crude and inherently unsafe".
Oakland International pleaded guilty to an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 at a hearing on 28 May.
As well as the fine, it was ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge.
Simon Wilkes, head of WRS, described the incident as "extremely distressing" for the victims and said the firm had taken action to make sure a similar case would not happen again.
WRS handles health and safety investigations on behalf of the six district councils in Worcestershire.
