Covid-19: Wedding uncertainty after restrictions extended Published 44 minutes ago

image caption More than 30 guests will be able to attend a wedding held outside or in a Covid-secure public venue from 21 June

The decision to extend coronavirus restrictions until 19 July has left some couples uncertain over whether to postpone their weddings.

Although the limit on the number of guests will be removed from 21 June, social distancing rules will restrict the number of people venues can host.

Rules on face coverings, dancing and singing will also remain in place.

Some couples had already moved their weddings to a date after 21 June, hoping to avoid lockdown restrictions.

'It's like a trifle and not putting the jelly in it'

image copyright Steve Lloyd and Kathy Leather image caption Kathy Leather and Steve Lloyd, who have been together 19 years, say they want a wedding all their friends and family can enjoy

Kathy Leather, from Malvern, and her partner Steve Lloyd have decided to postpone their wedding, rather than face restrictions.

"It's like giving you a trifle and not putting the jelly in it," she said. "You can't have a celebration without chatting and dancing and singing, so we can't do it.

"We're not a young couple getting married, we're a bit more mature. We're not planning on having children, or buying a house.

"This is all about gathering all of our friends together to celebrate us getting married. And we can't do the celebration."

The couple, who have been engaged for 18 years, had already moved their wedding date from 19 June to avoid lockdown restrictions, but are focused on making it as safe as possible for those attending.

They planned to ask guests to take lateral flow tests and had even had 200 white satin masks made.

Ms Leather is still determined to have the wedding this year, but said it was "a lot of money to not do what you want to do".

Instead, the couple plan to spend the day earmarked for their wedding volunteering at a vaccination centre.

She started doing admin work there in March, while Mr Lloyd was working to administer the injections.

'I don't know how to feel at the moment'

image copyright Gemma Heason image caption Gemma Heason said the uncertainty over weddings had made planning difficult

The uncertainty over weddings has been a distraction for Gemma Heason, from Worcester, who said she did not "know how to feel at the moment".

She went for her final dress fitting last week, but because of the uncertainty she has not "managed to get excited about the wedding planning yet".

The date of her wedding to Rob Gibbons at Birtsmorton Court in Malvern has already been put back once, because of coronavirus restrictions, and she said it would probably be rescheduled again, to make sure they could have the wedding they wanted.

They are planning to discuss their plans with the venue on Thursday and were hoping for 86 day guests and 100 evening guests.

Ms Heason thinks the venue might struggle to accommodate that many, with restrictions still in place.

They were originally due to marry on 1 May and they had moved that to 10 July, thinking that would be after the end of coronavirus restrictions.

Putting it back again would force more alterations to their plans, even for simple things like the size of dress Gemma needs to order for her daughter, who is due to be a bridesmaid.

'I was very much looking forward to a good boogie'

image copyright Emily Jackson image caption Emily Jackson said she was prepared to compromise on her wedding plans to make sure her 91-year-old grandmother could be there

Emily Jackson from Bromsgrove wants to go ahead with her plan to marry her fiance, James Harper, on 26 June in Alvechurch, despite the restrictions.

"I did have a few doubts. It's your special day, you've planned this day ever since you were a little child. You want this to be perfect," she said.

"I was very much looking forward to a good boogie, especially after this last year, but it'll be what it'll be."

In the end, the couple decided they did not want to wait any longer.

"I have a great nan who was 92 in April," Ms Jackson said, "so I want her to see me get married and I have quite a few older relatives and I want them all there, so now I can have everybody there and I'm happy with that."

She said friends sent her messages to encourage her and said it would "still be a special day".

"I'm glad I listened and carried on through with it."