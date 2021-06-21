Redditch man in Snowdon trek after six-week Covid-19 coma
A man who spent 59 days in intensive care with Covid-19 has climbed Mount Snowdon with his 11-year-old daughter and some NHS workers who treated him.
The climb by Leighton Webster, 43, raised money for Primrose Hospice which supported his family when he was seriously ill last year.
The father-of-three from Redditch was on a ventilator in a coma for six weeks and is recovering from lung damage.
But he said it felt "amazing" to reach the top of Wales' highest peak.
Ahead of Saturday's event, he pledged to take regular rests and pace himself but said doing the trek with his daughter Chloe meant everything to him.
"I missed so much time with her last year. Just to have a photo at the top, that will be a good memory for us both," he said.
And despite being extremely tired afterwards, he was delighted to have achieved the feat.
"I struggled, I hit a wall at the three-hour point and thought I can't go on. I don't know where I found it in my legs to push on," he said.
"It was amazing to get to the top with the people that helped me at my worst - the brilliant NHS staff."
The team has so far raised more than £1,200 for the Bromsgrove hospice, which supported Chloe as well as his wife Emma and two younger children through his illness.
"It was nice to know that they had somebody to talk to - and when you couldn't be there for them, they were there," he said.
Mr Webster was discharged from Alexandra Hospital, Redditch, in July last year after 79 days of treatment.
"I remember after coming out of the coma in intensive care and then there was like a few painful and scary days and nights," he said.
He said after that point he still faced a "long journey" where he needed help to walk, talk and swallow again.
But he said throughout they had the support of family, friends as well as staff at the Alexandra and the hospice.
