Large elephant sculptures on Worcester streets

Published
image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionOne sculpture, brought to Worcester by the hospice, is called Life's Snakes and Ladders

Thirty elephant sculptures have gone on show as part of a public art trail in Worcester.

The individually-designed pieces can be seen over eight weeks before being auctioned to raise funds for St Richard's Hospice in October.

Thirty-six smaller calf sculptures decorated by schools and community groups are in shop windows and Crowngate Shopping Centre.

A similar giraffe trail in 2018 led to the hospice receiving £210,000.

image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionWorcester in Porcelain is among those on display until 5 September
image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionThe trail involves producer of public art events Wild in Art
image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionAnother sculpture is called Woolyphant

This year's initiative, Worcester's Big Parade, sees the sculptures and two interactive digital art installations form a trail about six miles (9.7km) long through the city's streets and open spaces.

Organisers said the digital installations would "shine a light on mental health" by asking people "What's the elephant in the room?"

The "rainbow herd of elephant sculptures" will be on show until 5 September.

image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionThe large elephant sculptures have been designed by artists and sponsored by organisations from across Worcestershire and beyond
image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionZentangle and other sculptures are part of a trail about six miles (9.7km) long

The project is raising funds for the hospice's care for patients living with serious progressive illness and their loved ones in Worcestershire.

Trail maps are available from points around the city, including Worcester Tourist Information Centre, Crowngate Shopping Centre and Worcester's Big Parade pop-up shop on Broad Street.

image copyrightSt Richard’s Hospice
image captionOne called Leave the Herd Behind is at Crowngate Shopping Centre

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

