Murder arrest over woman's death at Redditch home
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whom police said died at her home.
The unnamed woman, in her 30s, was found at property on Prospect Road North in Redditch, Worcestershire, at about 13:20 BST on Wednesday, West Mercia Police said.
The suspect, also in his 30s, remains in custody.
The force said it believed the matter to be an isolated incident and its investigation was continuing.
