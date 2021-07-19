Teacher banned for sending sexual messages and photos to Malvern pupil
A teacher who sent "inappropriate and sexually explicit" messages to a pupil has been banned from the profession.
Dr Dean Sibthorpe, an ex-biology teacher at Malvern College, in Worcestershire, admitted exchanging texts and photos with the girl, who was 18 at the time.
He was sexually motivated, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) panel decided.
Dr Sibthorpe has been struck off indefinitely, but the decision will be reviewed in three years.
Fellow pupils raised concerns about the 57-year-old in June 2020, the TRA said, when the pupil told them about it and shared some of the messages sent on WhatsApp.
Dr Sibthorpe, who had taught at Malvern College since September 2007, was suspended and then sacked after a disciplinary hearing.
The panel said he gave the pupil his phone number and sent messages to her of a sexual nature.
He also sent her photos including of a naked man which Dr Sibthorpe said was him and of his exposed torso.
His behaviour "fell significantly short of the standards expected" and the messages "were wholly inappropriate", the TRA concluded.
The panel said while the messages were over a short period and contact did not happen in person, Dr Sibthorpe "made serious errors of judgement".
Dr Sibthorpe signed a statement for the panel of agreed facts and admitted unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute.
He claimed he was under pressure at the time and had been asked to teach more lessons with an increased workload.
The panel gave him an indefinite ban which can be reviewed in three years time and he was given 28 days to appeal.
