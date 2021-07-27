Bewdley to get £6.2m permanent flood defences
- Published
Permanent flood defences costing £6.2m are set for a Worcestershire town blighted twice by water since 2020.
The scheme replaces temporary barriers at Beales Corner, Bewdley, in a bid to better protect about 30 homes and more than 150 businesses there.
Water last breached the temporary defences during Storm Christoph in January 2021.
Flooding minister Rebecca Pow said the move would help "significantly reduce the risk of flooding in this area".
One resident in January described the swollen River Severn rushing in like a tsunami when Beales Corner was breached for the second time in 12 months.
The experience was labelled "beyond heartbreaking", and the local MP complained of "a horrible sense of déjà vu".
The Environment Agency said back then the temporary structures could only afford a certain level of protection and a solution was being sought.
The group said on Tuesday flooding was a "constant worry" for residents of Bewdley, which has permanent defences elsewhere in town.
Ms Pow, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is set to visit Beale's Corner later to announce the scheme.
The move is part of a £10m project to manage water in the Severn Valley using a programme of measures across the upper Severn catchment to reduce risk to communities.
A further £4.5m will be invested in smaller projects, using natural flood management techniques such as dams made from woody debris to slow the flow of water upstream of Shrewsbury.
Ms Pow said: "Flooding is a devastating experience as people in Bewdley know only too well.
"The new Beales Corner scheme, combined with flood alleviation projects further up the Severn Valley, will help significantly reduce the risk of flooding in this area in future."
Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said: "I know from meeting members of the community in Bewdley that flooding here is a constant worry.
"The Environment Agency has made progress in tackling flooding in the Severn Valley and a permanent defence at Beales Corner, as well as schemes further upstream to slow water flow, will help better protect homes and businesses.
"But, with climate change bringing more extreme weather, people need to be vigilant."
Funding for the scheme is being made available through the government's £170m economic recovery package, announced last year.
