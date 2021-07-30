Jesse Richards: Mother's plea for help to find his body
- Published
The mother of a man killed over a drugs debt has pleaded for help finding his body on the 12th anniversary of his death.
The location of Jesse Richards's remains are still a mystery, despite people being convicted of his killing.
Police said he died in 2009 near Evesham, Worcestershire, and believe the body was taken to Warwickshire.
Lucy Richards said "life is made so much harder not being able to lay him to rest".
Police echoed the appeal for information.
The West Mercia force said Mr Richards died in what was thought to have been a "merciless and sustained attack" in July 2009 in the village of Cleeve Prior. He was 40.
Convictions in connection followed in 2012 for five men who were all jailed, and a reward of £10,000 was offered to anyone who could lead police to the body.
But searches of land near Corley in Warwickshire in 2018 and 2020 proved unsuccessful.
Det Insp Mark Peters said while some of the convicted were now being released from their prison sentence, the family still endured their own, "unable to find peace until [Jesse] is found".
Lucy Richards said: "I'm sure any mother or close family would understand by not being able to visit him on dates such as birthdays and significant family events and of course the anniversary of his death.
"Please, if anyone knows anything no matter how small it may seem, think about his family and get in touch with the police."
