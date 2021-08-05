Covid-19: Worcester Cathedral's leaves of steel memorial
- Published
A carpet of 5,000 steel leaves has been laid out on the floor of a cathedral as a coronavirus pandemic memorial.
The Leaves of the Trees, by artist Peter Walker, are on display at Worcester Cathedral until the end of August.
"It looks beautiful in the east end of the cathedral where the light comes pouring in," he said. "I'm very pleased with it."
The installation honours those who have lost their lives, says a spokesperson for the site, but also allows all visitors to contemplate what they have been through.
They said: "Appearing as though naturally scattered by the wind, the leaves symbolise the past and what has transpired. However, the leaf is also emblematic of the future."
