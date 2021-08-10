Cotheridge murder-accused said dead man 'out of the way'
- Published
A man accused of murdering the new partner of a former girlfriend and trying to make it look like suicide told police "he's out of the way now", a court heard.
Neil Parkinson's body was found in his burning BMW in a lay-by on 12 December.
Prosecutors said Mark Chilman planned to kill Mr Parkinson in a way that seemed to be by his own hand to "engineer a reconciliation" with former long-term girlfriend Juliet Adcock.
The 52-year-old denies murder.
Under cross-examination at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, Mr Chilman was asked by prosecutor Mark Heywood QC about comments to detectives following his arrest.
The court heard that upon being told by police the car fire in Cotheridge, Worcestershire, looked suspicious, Mr Chilman replied: "Whatever, he's out of the way now."
Asked why he would say "something as callous", Mr Chilman said: "I was totally fed up by this time, I was tired, I'd been locked up over three days for something I haven't done and I didn't understand and just said anything.
"I just thought it was what police wanted to hear, I just wanted to get out."
Mr Chilman, of Pencombe, Bromyard, Herefordshire, gave an account of meeting Mr Parkinson, 66, on the night of his death, getting into the man's car, then watching him kill himself by setting light to his SUV in a remote lay-by.
The court previously heard Mr Chilman's long-term relationship with Ms Adcock had come to an end in June 2020 when he started showing "obsessive" behaviour.
On the night of his death, Mr Parkinson had dinner with Ms Adcock at her farm before heading home.
Ms Adcock then received a text message, from a phone linked to Mr Chilman, but purporting to be from Mr Parkinson, with a confession of being a womaniser.
The court heard that after the car fire, forensics experts found blood on Ms Adcock's farm gate which matched the DNA of Mr Parkinson who was also found to have suffered a blow to the back of his head.
The trial continues.
