West Mercia Police officer and child found dead in Kidderminster
A serving police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead at a house in Worcestershire, police said.
Officers were called to an address in Cairndhu Drive, Kidderminster on Friday where the bodies of the man and the child were found.
The 39-year-old man was a serving West Mercia Police officer, the force said in a statement.
An investigation has been launched into the deaths which, police said, are currently being treated as unexplained.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: "It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.
"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a medical emergency at the property at 09:21 BST, where the two bodies were discovered.
"Sadly, it quickly became apparent that neither patient could be saved and they were confirmed dead at the scene," the service said.
It said it dispatched two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.
