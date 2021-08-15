Dead police officer and child in Kidderminster were father and son
A police officer found dead with a three-year-old child were father and son, his West Mercia force colleagues have confirmed.
Police named the pair, discovered at a property in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Friday, as David Louden, 39, and his boy Harrison.
In a statement from Mr Louden's family, the officer was described as "a kind, loving, considerate, amazing" father.
The deaths are being treated as unexplained, police said.
An investigation into the circumstances is under way.
On Saturday, the area's police and crime commissioner, John Campion, said there was not a "wider concern to the public".
The statement issued by police and attributed to Mr Louden's wife and wider family said: "David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague.
"Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy.
"They will both be forever missed and loved."
The West Mercia force did not state Mr Louden's rank.
Their bodies were discovered at a house on Cairndhu Drive, Kidderminster, on Friday morning.